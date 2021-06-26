Harrogate sign Salford striker and Hartlepool play-off hero Luke Armstrong

Luke Armstrong in action for Hartlepool (PA Wire)

Harrogate have announced the signing of striker Luke Armstrong from Salford.

The 24-year-old arrives for an undisclosed fee having spent the second half of last season on loan at Hartlepool, where he scored 15 goals in 31 league appearances, including one in last Sunday’s play-off final victory over Torquay.

“I’m over the moon,” Armstrong told the club’s website. “As soon as I heard about it I thought it would be the perfect move for me to get going in the league and at a club which has done exceptionally well in their first season in the EFL.

“Speaking to the manager, he has massive ambitions and it’s a real family club which will be perfect for me to get my career going again.”