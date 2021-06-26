Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Report showed major damage before Miami building collapse

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cmm8i_0ag1Fqmk00
Building Collapse Miami (AP)

The seafront block of flats which collapsed near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report on the building.

The report was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig on Saturday through the rubble of the building in an effort to find any of the 159 people who remain unaccounted for after its collapse.

At least four people were killed.

While the engineering report from the firm of Morabito Consultants did not warn of imminent danger from the damage, and it is unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse, it did note the need for extensive and costly repairs to fix the systemic issues with the building.

It said the waterproofing under the pool deck had failed and had been improperly laid flat instead of sloped, preventing water from draining off.

“The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas.

“Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” the report said.

The firm recommended that the damaged slabs be replaced in what would be a major repair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CY2UV_0ag1Fqmk00
Building Collapse Miami (AP)

The report also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

It also noted that many of the building’s previous attempts to fix the columns and other damage were marred by poor workmanship and were failing.

Beneath the pool deck “where the slab had been epoxy-injected, new cracks were radiating from the originally repaired cracks”, the report said.

At the site where the building once stood, scores of rescuers used big machines, small buckets, drones, microphones and their own hands to pick through the mountain of debris that had been the 12-storey Champlain Towers South.

On Saturday, a crane could be seen removing pieces of rubble from a more than 30ft pile at the site.

Meanwhile, firefighters were still dealing with smoke that continued smouldering underneath the rubble.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava told WPLG on Saturday that there was no change in the number of people still unaccounted for.

“We are at status quo,” she said. “I’m hopeful this will be a day that we will have a breakthrough.”

Rachel Spiegel was anxious for any update on her missing mother, 66-year-old Judy Spiegel, who lived on the sixth floor.

“I’m just praying for a miracle,” Ms Spiegel said. “We’re heartbroken that she was even in the building.”

Hopes rested on how quickly crews could complete their grim task in Surfside, just a few miles north of Miami Beach’s South Beach.

“Any time that we hear a sound, we concentrate in that area,” Miami-Dade assistant fire chief Raide Jadallah said.

“It could be just steel twisting, it could be debris raining down, but not specifically sounds of tapping or sounds of a human voice.”

Surfside mayor Charles Burkett said crews were doing everything possible to save as many people as they could.

“We do not have a resource problem, we have a luck problem,” he said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Business
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Engineering#South Beach#Morabito Consultants#Wplg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
newschain

Euro 2020: Angel of the North stunt thwarted by police

The Angel of the North was briefly seen wearing an England badge ahead of the Euro 2020 final – before police intervened. A team arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning to covertly add the patriotic adornment to Sir Antony Gormley’s Gateshead sculpture – but no sooner was it up than three police officers arrived and asked them to take it down.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered. The approach is in contrast to England’s road map out of lockdown, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the legal obligation to wear face coverings will end once the country reaches Step 4 on July 19.
Food & DrinksPosted by
newschain

Al fresco dining and takeaway pints to drive new levelling up strategy

Takeaway pints and al fresco dining are at the centre of Boris Johnson’s plan to level up the country, the Prime Minister will reveal in a speech next week. Mr Johnson is set to launch a new strategy to regenerate high streets under the umbrella of levelling up, which was touted in the 2019 general election as a drive to fix regional inequalities in the UK and which Downing Street said was the “central purpose of (Mr Johnson’s) premiership”.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Winter Power sizzles on the Knavesmire

Winter Power is set for a return to the Knavesmire after a blistering performance in the Listed John Smith’s City Walls Stakes at York. The filly bounced back from an unplaced run in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot to produce a convincing success as 9-4 favourite under David Allan.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Eight arrested on murder charges over Bangladesh factory fire

Police in Bangladesh have arrested eight people on murder charges in connection with a factory fire that killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door. The blaze began at the five-storey Hashem Foods factory in Rupganj, just outside the capital Dhaka, on...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Hurricane Lane added to Grand Prix de Paris field

Irish Derby hero Hurricane Lane will bid to double his Group One tally in France next week after being supplemented for Wednesday’s Grand Prix de Paris. Winner of the Dante Stakes at York, the Frankel colt was subsequently third behind stablemate Adayar in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, before claiming Classic glory in the Irish equivalent – flying home at the Curragh to deny Lone Eagle in the shadows of the post.
EuropePosted by
newschain

‘Eleventh Night’ bonfires to be lit across Northern Ireland

Bonfires will be lit across Northern Ireland on Sunday night as traditional “Eleventh Night” celebrations get under way. More than 160 pyres are expected to be ignited to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season – the Twelfth of July. Because July 11 falls on...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Hannon sweet on Ardbraccan

Richard Hannon is eyeing a return to Newmarket for next month’s Sweet Solera with Ardbraccan after she made it third time lucky in the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Down the field on her Kempton debut in early June, the daughter of Lawman raised her game to fill the...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Criticism of foreign aid cuts grows as philanthropists step in

Labour and the Archbishop of Canterbury have intensified calls for the Government to reverse its move to slash foreign aid, saying a report that a group of philanthropists will help plug the gap underlines the harm caused by the decision. The Sunday Times says philanthropists including the Bill and Melinda...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Chancellor welcomes next step towards international tax reform

Rishi Sunak has welcomed the next step towards an international deal on business taxes after finance ministers from the G20 group of leading economies met in Venice. Finance ministers pledged their support for a deal which is aimed at changing international rules by introducing a minimum 15% corporate tax rate.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Bonfire row should never have gone to court, DUP says

A legal bid to force police in Northern Ireland to assist in removing a contentious loyalist bonfire should never have been taken to court, a DUP MLA has stated. William Humphrey said public money had been squandered in the proceedings taken by Sinn Fein Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over its decision not to intervene on the bonfire in the loyalist area of Tiger’s Bay in north Belfast.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

What the papers say – July 11

There’s only one story the country wants to know about judging from the Sunday front pages, which look ahead to England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. The Sunday People depicts the England players alongside a roaring lion, with the headline: “Pride of England”. The Daily Star does some photoshopping to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy