Three Years Before Collapse, Engineer Warned of “Major Structural Damage” at Florida Condo

Although the cause for the deadly collapse of the South Florida condo near Miami is still unknown, there was a startling revelation late Friday that gave the strongest hints yet of what may have happened. A 2018 engineering report warned of a “major error” in the construction of the building and found that Champlain Towers South had “major structural damage” in the concrete slab below its pool deck. The city of Surfside released the report along with a series of other documents late Friday as rescuers continue operations to find any clues on the 159 people who remain missing after the collapse that killed at least four people. The management association of the condominium complex had already revealed the building had some problems but the October 2018 report made the full extent of the problem much more clear.