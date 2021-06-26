Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Three Years Before Collapse, Engineer Warned of “Major Structural Damage” at Florida Condo

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the cause for the deadly collapse of the South Florida condo near Miami is still unknown, there was a startling revelation late Friday that gave the strongest hints yet of what may have happened. A 2018 engineering report warned of a “major error” in the construction of the building and found that Champlain Towers South had “major structural damage” in the concrete slab below its pool deck. The city of Surfside released the report along with a series of other documents late Friday as rescuers continue operations to find any clues on the 159 people who remain missing after the collapse that killed at least four people. The management association of the condominium complex had already revealed the building had some problems but the October 2018 report made the full extent of the problem much more clear.

slate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Concrete Slab#Condominium#Florida Condo#Morabito Consultants#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Surfside, FLNBC News

Body of Paraguayan nanny found in rubble of Surfside condo collapse

Following weeks of uncertainty and anguish, Juana Villalba found out that her 23-year-old daughter is among those killed in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building two weeks ago. The body of Leidy Luna Villalba was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida...
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Underground garages enrich developers, but create expensive problems for homeowners

No one in South Florida has a basement. So why, with the water table just a few feet below the surface, do developers build underground parking garages, structures that require expensive maintenance and leave a building vulnerable to deterioration? The answer is money. Shoving all the parking underground allows builders to devote their project’s above-ground floors to condos they can sell. ...
Miami, FLSlate

The Search for Survivors of the Champlain Tower Collapse Is Over

The weekslong search-and-rescue effort underway at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building was abandoned Thursday, as officials acknowledged there was now “zero chance of survival” for anyone unaccounted for in the rubble. The mission will now transition into a search-and-recovery operation at the Miami-area site. Officials have been able to confirm at least 70 currently unaccounted for people were in the building when it collapsed on June 24; as many as two dozen others are still missing and thought to have been inside the condo that night. On the final day of the search, additional bodies were found, bringing the confirmed death toll to 54, making the Champlain Tower collapse one of the deadliest structural collapses in U.S. history.
Surfside, FLPosted by
KRMG

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 64

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll associated with the partial collapse last month of a 12-story condo building in Surfside has risen to 64, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday. Levine Cava said four additional bodies were recovered Thursday afternoon. Forty bodies have been identified, 200 people have been...
Florida StateWHNT-TV

Here are the victims of the Florida building collapse

SURFSIDE, Florida (NewsNation Now) — Rescue crews are continuing their search for more survivors and victims in the ruins of a collapsed Miami-area beachfront condominium building. Almost half of the building’s 130 units collapsed on June 24, ripping apart walls and leaving the still-standing part of the building exposed, in...
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

[Warning: Graphic Video/Images] Florida Condominium Collapses, 99 Missing, 1 Dead

Surfside—Hours after the Champlain Towers condominium collapse where one person Is confirmed dead and over 90 still unaccounted for, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference to address the ongoing “search and rescue” operation being spearheaded by Miami-Dade County. Gov. DeSantis thanked first responders and noted that they were on the scene saving lives shortly after the collapse even without knowing the remainder of the building any “structural integrity” left.

Comments / 0

Community Policy