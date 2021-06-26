Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Five Takeaways

Orlando City SC, New York Red Bulls, Kyle Smith, Orlando, Robin Jansson, New York City, Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani, Antonio Carlos Cunha Capocasali Junior. Orlando City will host the New York Red Bulls Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The Lions finally got a breather following three matches in only seven days. Despite the schedule difficulty, Orlando City earned nine of nine possible points in those matches, and now needs to keep the win streak going. That is easier said than done since the Lions’ opponent is the only club to hand them a loss so far this season. What does Orlando City need to do to turn the tables on the Red Bulls and earn another three points?