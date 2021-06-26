Cancel
Tigers vs. Astros preview: Twice the pleasure with a Saturday double-dip

By Adam Dubbin
Bless You Boys
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night’s affair between the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros was rained out, which means the teams’ fans get a two-for-one on Saturday as the two squads are now scheduled for an afternoon doubleheader. The ‘Stros took the first of the four-game series on Thursday with authority, pounding José Ureña and the Olde English D in a 12-3 win. Now, only one team will finish the day with the series lead — with luck, it will be the Tigers.

