Tigers vs. Astros preview: Twice the pleasure with a Saturday double-dip

The Detroit Tigers will play game two with the Cleveland Indians at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Tigers are 3-3 in their last 5 games this season. Detroit won two of the four meetings with the Astros in its previous series and the team lost the first meeting with the Indians to a score of 5-13. The team delivered 5 runs, 7 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. Miguel Cabrera homered in the 2nd inning and earned the first point for the team. The final point was made by Robbie Grossman in the 8th inning. The Tigers are 4th in the AL Central standings with a 34-45 record.