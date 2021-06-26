Tigers vs. Astros preview: Twice the pleasure with a Saturday double-dip
Friday night’s affair between the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros was rained out, which means the teams’ fans get a two-for-one on Saturday as the two squads are now scheduled for an afternoon doubleheader. The ‘Stros took the first of the four-game series on Thursday with authority, pounding José Ureña and the Olde English D in a 12-3 win. Now, only one team will finish the day with the series lead — with luck, it will be the Tigers.www.blessyouboys.com