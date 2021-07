We made it out of the ‘90s, so it’s time to highlight a new musician on the rise as our Bridge Artist of the Week — rapper and singer-songwriter Tkay Maidza!. Already a well-known artist in Australia, Maidza has been making waves in Europe and the United States since her last EP in 2018, “Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2.” This Friday, she's following up with the third volume, via UK label 4AD (check out her cover of The Pixies' “Where Is My Mind?” from the label's 2021 “Bills & Aches & Blues” compilation).