What every AFC West team needs do before Week 1

Welcome to our first installment of our summer series looking at the best and worst contracts in the NFL. This year I plan on breaking contracts down by division with a new post each week looking at a different division. Each of these is written based on the team perspective rather than the player perspective and is strictly just based on my opinion of the deal. A bad contract doesn’t mean a bad player (in many cases it is a good player who did a great deal for themselves) nor does a good contract mean a great player on the cheap. Today we will start with the AFC West and next week we will have the NFC West up.