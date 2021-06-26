What every AFC West team needs do before Week 1
It’s the home of the reigning AFC champions. And the Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their dominance of their divisional rivals in recent years. Andy Reid was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and has produced eight consecutive winning season, with seven resulting in playoff appearances. The teams has appeared in the last two Super Bowls but their 31-20 win over the 49ers in LIV was followed by a humbling 31-9 loss at Tampa to the Buccaneers (LV).fansided.com