Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What every AFC West team needs do before Week 1

By Russell S. Baxter
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the home of the reigning AFC champions. And the Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their dominance of their divisional rivals in recent years. Andy Reid was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and has produced eight consecutive winning season, with seven resulting in playoff appearances. The teams has appeared in the last two Super Bowls but their 31-20 win over the 49ers in LIV was followed by a humbling 31-9 loss at Tampa to the Buccaneers (LV).

fansided.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Afc West#The Kansas City Chiefs#Super Bowls#Liv#Raiders#Chargers#The Denver Broncos#The Carolina Panthers#New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Offseason: AFC West WR Rankings

The AFC West is set up to be dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs for years to come (presumably). However, the division is not a guarantee for the Chiefs as the other three teams are attempting to assemble a strong squad to challenge them. Let’s take a look at the four teams’ wide receiver groups and rank them accordingly.
NFLfftoday.com

Defensive Weak Spots - AFC & NFC West

THE OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF FANTASY ANALYSTS DO NOT CONSIDER DEFENSIVE MATCHUPS WHEN CREATING PROJECTIONS. Sometime between the end of the preseason and the first week of the season, fantasy owners and analysts alike shift gears from not caring one iota to what their players' matchups look like to making it their primary consideration when setting about 70 percent of their lineup. A tough three- or four-game stretch for a player at the beginning of the season or end of it shouldn't surprise fantasy analysts, yet most of them are.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

AFC West Notes: Raiders, Jefferson, Broncos, Massie

During an appearance on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed his reactions to a potential 2020 free agent suitor pulling out of the sweepstakes to stick with their incumbent signal-caller. “There was a story, in free agency, one of the teams, they were interested and all of...
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Building The Perfect AFC West Roster: Offense

The AFC West has long been one of the more proud divisions, top to bottom, in the history of the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas/Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders rivalry is one of the more stingy head to head meetings across the league. The Denver Broncos have appeared in multiple Super Bowls, due in part to pristine quarterback play. And finally, the Los Angeles Chargers have found ways to transition quickly in a positive fashion, despite extremely challenging times in team history.
NFLUSA Today

6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

Training camp is just around the corner for NFL clubs. While teams are on a break ahead of camp, you can rest assured the AFC West’s teams have been plotting ways to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. Below you’ll find some of the top stories from the past week for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Which AFC West Team Has Best Non-QB Roster?

I’m going to upset people here, but it’s the exact purpose of this exercise. For a long while, we’ve been groomed to associate the Kansas City Chiefs as the premier presence within the AFC West. I’m here to say in my best Lee Corso impression: “Not so fast.”. With quarterbacks...
NFLPosted by
1230 ESPN

Broncos QB Drew Lock Involved In Scary Freeway Incident

For Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock, it's been quite the offseason with rumors swirling constantly about the team looking at other signal callers taking his place, such as Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. Along with the team bringing in Teddy Bridgewater, he's been working hard to improve his game with Peyton Manning and doing his best to ignore the rumors.
NFLoverthecap.com

Best and Worst Contracts 2021: AFC West

Welcome to our first installment of our summer series looking at the best and worst contracts in the NFL. This year I plan on breaking contracts down by division with a new post each week looking at a different division. Each of these is written based on the team perspective rather than the player perspective and is strictly just based on my opinion of the deal. A bad contract doesn’t mean a bad player (in many cases it is a good player who did a great deal for themselves) nor does a good contract mean a great player on the cheap. Today we will start with the AFC West and next week we will have the NFC West up.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: How many Broncos should be on the Preseason All-AFC-West Team?

The guys build their Preseason All-AFC-West Team, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos should be glad they’re not on Hard Knocks

Last week, it was revealed that the Dallas Cowboys (Lol) will be featured on this year’s running of HBO’s Hard Knocks, and not the Denver Broncos. Well, the Denver Broncos were one of the finalist teams to be on the show, and with the agreement in place between HBO and NFL Films, teams who get selected to be on the show cannot say no.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Players Who Need a Fresh Start with a New Team

Sometimes all an NFL player needs is a fresh start. That's what 2019 New England Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry seems to want this summer (more on him in a bit). It's what a player like Haason Reddick will get this season after using free agency to jump from the Arizona Cardinals to the Carolina Panthers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos fantasy mailbag: Evaluating quarterbacks

The Denver Broncos were not exactly an overflowing well of fantasy football excellence in 2020. How can the QBs change that in 2021?. The moment that every football fan has been waiting for is finally back: fantasy season. The months of July and August are jam-packed with fantasy drafts, coverage,...
NFLkslsports.com

WATCH: Every NFL Touchdown Scored By Saints QB Taysom Hill

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former BYU and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill entered the 2021 offseason with the biggest opportunity of his NFL career. Hill will begin his fifth NFL season in September, but this year will be his first chance to be a starting quarterback in the league.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 outside receivers

One of the more common clichés about the modern NFL, or the modern game of football at any level, is this: Passing is king. Teams have to throw the football to win. Of course that puts a lot of pressure on the players passing the ball, but that also makes those catching the football vitally important for offenses. Particularly the receivers on the outside, often operating without a “two-way go,” facing elite cornerback with high-level press coverage skills, and even safeties rotated in their direction.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the AFC West: Tight Ends

The AFC West happens to have two of the only teams in the league whose tight ends outshine the rest of their wide receiver corps. Most look at the Raiders’ situation with targeting the tight end so much as a product of the lack of talent at other offensive skill positions. But the Chiefs don’t have that problem, and yet the tight end is still a huge part of the offense.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Random rivalry brewing between fans of Vikings and AFC West team

During the last few days, trash talk has been thrown back and forth between the fan bases of the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers. Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, the NFL decided to give their Offensive Rookie of the Year award to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert instead of Minnesota Vikings first-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the AFC West: Offensive Tackles

We move from the offensive skill positions to the big fellas who do the dirty work. We start with the pass protectors who give the quarterbacks time to work and find open receivers. 1. Broncos. Starters: LT Garett Bolles, RT Bobby Massie. After a rough first couple of years, Bolles...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NFL Draft: Best pick by every AFC North team

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the analysis has only begun. This draft class will be under the microscope from their first snap on the field, like always. Every team is hoping their class will be excellent and be a cornerstone for a deep run at a Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy