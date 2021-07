Editor’s note: This article contains mention of suicidal ideation. Three years into the College’s partnership with the JED Campus program, which provided the College with recommendations to improve its mental health programs, it is unclear if Oberlin has met the goals of the project. In 2018, the College embarked on a four-year partnership with the JED Foundation, a national consultancy group that focuses on mental health, substance use, and suicide prevention on college campuses. However, the College’s response has been interrupted by financial restructuring, COVID-19, and administrative losses, leading students who are working on the project to feel that it is behind schedule.