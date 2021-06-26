Cancel
Counting Down The Irish: No. 40 - OG Rocco Spindler

By Tim OMalley
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t take it from us. Instead, listen to veterans of Playoff and primetime alike tasked with beating Notre Dame's early enrollee freshmen offensive linemen last spring. “These guys are good. Rocco Spindler and Blake Fisher are damn good,” said likely 2021 Irish captain Kurt Hinish. “They’re going to be really good. They’re the best freshman offensive linemen I’ve ever seen or (gone) against, and they both should be seniors in high school.”

