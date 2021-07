England face off against Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening.The two old rivals are set to meet for the first time in a competitive game since the 2010 World Cup with a place in the tournament quarter-finals the prize.England topped Group D after opening with a win over Croatia before an underwhelming draw with Scotland in their second outing. The Three Lions then secured top spot with the win over Czech Republic in the final group stage game. Germany ended second in the dangerous Group F behind France but ahead of Portugal. They lost...