This Scrappy Dodge Charger Could Be The Next Hot Wheels Car

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having a car immortalized as a Hot Wheels is one of life's great honors for automotive enthusiasts. Many of the industry's most legendary names grew up playing with the miniature die-cast toys before going on to develop real-life vehicles. The Hot Wheels Legends Tour gives custom car builders a chance to have their creations sold in Walmart stores worldwide as a 1:64 scale toy. Now in its fourth year, the North American leg of the tour just crowned its third finalist, a Dodge Charger Daytona called the "Scraptona."

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content.

