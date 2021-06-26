This Scrappy Dodge Charger Could Be The Next Hot Wheels Car
Having a car immortalized as a Hot Wheels is one of life's great honors for automotive enthusiasts. Many of the industry's most legendary names grew up playing with the miniature die-cast toys before going on to develop real-life vehicles. The Hot Wheels Legends Tour gives custom car builders a chance to have their creations sold in Walmart stores worldwide as a 1:64 scale toy. Now in its fourth year, the North American leg of the tour just crowned its third finalist, a Dodge Charger Daytona called the "Scraptona."carbuzz.com