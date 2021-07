Another very large and dangerous heat wave is building across the Pacific Northwest. All time records could be broken from Northern California and on up north in to Canada! For us, we are getting some of the effects of the latest Summer heat wave with inland areas seeing very warm and hot temperatures. Fortunately, the marine layer is holding its ground just enough to keep us cooler right along the coast. Heat Advisories and Warnings are posted for most of inland areas and a low end Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through very early Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70's near the coast with 80's, 90's and even triple digits expected farther inland.