Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Design A Strategy To Reach Your Creative Goals

By Janine MacLachlan
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Did you have a pandemic project?” As we come out of the lockdown, it’s my favorite question. With the world mostly shut down, how did we use our time? I learned that aside from home schooling, purging closets and sourcing toilet paper, people started podcasts, designed mentoring courses and fostered baby chicks. One colleague created a series of 1930s-style move posters interpreting Edgar Allen Poe book covers. And Forbes reports an explosion of entrepreneurship.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

239K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Creativity#Innovation#The World Economic Forum#Trello#Wifi#Ellevate Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Google
Related
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Tap Your Creativity Skills For Career Reinvention

If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s the need to bring fresh thinking to work and life. We also learned that change can happen faster than ever. In the last year or so, parents learned to be teachers, restaurants became takeout shops and movie studios went straight to streaming. People learned that reinvention is a way to keep solvent and sane.
EconomyThrive Global

How to Be More Creative at Work and In Your Business

Creativity isn’t just something you apply to art alone. You can find creative ways to solve problems and create new experiences in virtually all areas of life. You can creatively use doodles to help you study by making sketches to bring abstract concepts to life. A person can make their cooking extraordinary with out-of-the-box thinking. And you can also bring creative solutions to your workplace whether you own a business or work there as an employee.
Entertainmentmediapost.com

10 Lessons From Judging Cannes 2021 Creative Strategy Category

I recently was a juror for the Cannes 2021 Creative Strategy category. As the 2020 Festival was cancelled, we reviewed ~800 global entries from 2020 and 2021. Our jury was a diverse group of seasoned marketing professionals from around the world. We were looking for insight-driven, fresh strategic approaches that unlocked results-driving creative.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Aquario Design and NedGraphics Announce Creative Alliance with Adobe

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. As part of the creative alliance, Aquario and NedGraphics will integrate Adobe’s Textile Designer technology and be compatible with Adobe’s PDF Print Engine, creating the industry’s most advanced apparel and textile design portfolio. Aquario expects to release their new product in the next few months.
EntertainmentBrookings Institution

Designing for scale: A worksheet for developing a scaling strategy in education

Suddenly talk of scaling and systems change in education seems to be popping up everywhere—and for good reason. Progress toward key educational goals has stalled or even regressed, and education systems have been slow to adopt and integrate disruptive change. As it becomes increasingly clear that planning for scale differs in important ways from typical project planning and from the common five-year education sector plans, it begs the question of what a “scaling strategy” looks like and how best to go about creating one.
Career Development & Advicechicagocrusader.com

Scale your passion and capitalize on creativity

Only 10 percent of people have the skills to work from home, connecting to their passions. It’s easy to have a productive job working from home. All you need are the right skills and to find the right position. There are skills we use every day that become second nature....
Entertainmentspeckyboy.com

Dealing With Your Ego as a Designer

A fundamental difference between programming intensive web-development work and graphic-focused web design is that everyone – client to business associates – has an opinion and an alternative vision for the latter. The technically-steep learning curve of coding tends to elicit few opinions and observations, simply because only a handful of...
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Five Soft Skill Models That Are Easy To Learn And Implement

CEO of Making Business Matter. A soft skills training provider helping people to be the best version of themselves with Sticky Learning ®. Back in 2018, Jack Ma said, “We have to teach our kids something unique, so that a machine can never catch up with us: values, believing, independent thinking, teamwork, care for others — the soft skills — sports, music, painting, arts, to make sure humans are different from the machine.”
Atlanta, GAtheartofeducation.edu

How to Embrace Limitations to Tap Into Creativity With Your Students

Creativity is born of necessity. At least, that’s what Jerald “Levar” Robinson, a middle school teacher in the Atlanta, GA area, believes. We’re all familiar with the concept of creativity. It’s an essential component of art. We challenge our students to be creative in their artmaking, foster creative thinking and collaboration, and facilitate discussions on creativity in art appreciation and analysis. Even in our personal studio practices this summer, we’re striving to be creative after a draining school year.
EconomyThrive Global

Practices to Build Meaningful and Authentic Business Relationships

Stand out from the crowd by working on yourself first. The secret key to success is to responsibly maintain and invest in worthwhile connections. Especially for up-and-coming business professionals, having a personal touch while building these connections will earn you and your business more opportunities. This means that who we are and what we do out of the office can define our success as entrepreneurs and bosses just as much as our professional skills do. People want to work with authentic people, after all — not a bureaucracy.
Career Development & Advicespeckyboy.com

Tips for Finding Flow in Your Creative Process

It’s late in the day, and you’re working hard on a project. Hours have seemingly flown by in a flash. You haven’t eaten anything since this morning, but you don’t really feel hungry. The only time you’ve moved has been to refill your coffee, and even as you are pouring a cup, your mind is churning over the project – you can’t seem to get enough of it.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

3 Ways to Implement Strategy Design Pattern in C#

Real-life uses of Strategy pattern. The purpose of the strategy design pattern boils down to replacing parts of some generic algorithm at runtime. Real-life Scenarios for Using the Strategy Pattern. The data can be converted to CSV, HTML, JSON formats. In the future, there can be a need to also...
Glenside, PAarcadia.edu

Creative Writing and Graphic Design Collaboration Provides Real-World Experience

Arcadia students in the Master of Fine Arts (MFA) program in Creative Writing got the chance to see their manuscripts in book form after collaborating with Art and Design students. The cross-disciplinary project brought together Christian Patchell’s Typography class and Stephanie Feldman's English Workshop II, which paired up 13 MFA first-year students and 21 Art and Design students to give them real-world collaboration experience.
Technologygoodmenproject.com

The Envy Map: Your GPS to Greater Creativity

The more that creatives are hyper-aware of the success of others, including their peers from art school, conservatory, or graduate school, the more likely they are to experience envy and the harder it will be for them to do their own creative work. Envy is a great silencer, perhaps third...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Are Your E-Commerce Strategies Working?

Many companies, both B2C and B2B, are seeing success by blending their traditional sales with online offerings. This is especially obvious in the retail industry, as we see retailers that have traditionally been brick-and-mortar scrambling to find ways to compete and enhance their offerings to customers with an online presence.
Home & GardenPhotofocus

Know your analytics: Reach

Reach is the total number of unique viewers that have seen your content. If your content has a large reach, it’s hitting a broad audience and expanding your brand awareness. While each social channel has a different way of defining and measuring this metric, you can use the reach metric to see if your content is engaging your audience.
Medical & Biotechnjbmagazine.com

Design Your Startup Ecosystem

So, you’ve got an innovative idea to solve a problem. Congratulations. You’ve taken the first step to becoming an entrepreneur. Next, successful entrepreneurs need a network of partners invested in the company’s growth for staff and advisor roles. Here are the top three actions for establishing a startup ecosystem that I recommend for anyone who wants to create a thriving business.
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

Creative expression among ways to ‘Make Summer Yours’

The Chicago Public Library (CPL) “Make Summer Yours,” an all-ages and citywide approach to summer programming across all 81 library locations, continues through Aug. 22. “Make Summer Yours” offers a mix of online and in-person events and resources focused on education, engagement and safety. This year’s theme explores public art, creative expression and community activism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy