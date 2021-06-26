Design A Strategy To Reach Your Creative Goals
“Did you have a pandemic project?” As we come out of the lockdown, it’s my favorite question. With the world mostly shut down, how did we use our time? I learned that aside from home schooling, purging closets and sourcing toilet paper, people started podcasts, designed mentoring courses and fostered baby chicks. One colleague created a series of 1930s-style move posters interpreting Edgar Allen Poe book covers. And Forbes reports an explosion of entrepreneurship.www.forbes.com