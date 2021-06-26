Cancel
Early survivor of HIV-AIDS continues to inspire decades later

By David Manoucheri
WESH
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Shugert loves music. As a child, he learned to play piano by ear. "I do piano therapy and hospitals," Shugert said as he sat behind the 88 keys performing a lilting rendition of "Your Song" by Elton John and Bernie Taupin. "And during COVID I had a series of...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Taupin
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Homosexuality#Gay People#Cancer Survivor#Covid#The U S Air Force#The Wall Street Journal#Honey
