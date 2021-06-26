Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

LGA-17XX/18XX Compatible Socket Cover Appears Online – Is This For Intel’s Upcoming 7nm CPUs?

By Jason R. Wilson
wccftech.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, @momomo_us on Twitter leaked a photo of what appears to be the Intel LGA-17XX/LGA-18XX compatible socket cover. This breathes some speculation into compatibility between the upcoming LGA-1700 and the LGA-1800 sockets. The LGA-1700 series has mostly materialized in a large amount of leaked photos and information, but this the firs time we are seeing a picture of the LGA 1800 socket.

wccftech.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet Lake#Coffee Lake#Rocket Lake#Momomo Us#Whycry#Videocardz#Intel Desktop Cpu#Esf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
AMD
Related
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel's LGA1800 Socket Spotted: LGA1700's Relative

Hardware blogger @momomo_us has published a photo of an LGA-17xx/LGA-18xx socket cover, indicating the two sockets will have some similarities, like the same physical dimensions and cooling mounts. Intel's upcoming Alder Lake processors for desktop PCs will use a brand-new LGA1700 form-factor and an appropriate socket, marking Intel's first radical...
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Intel next generation "LGA-18xx" socket spotted, but it won't be here for a while

Leaker @momomo_us recently posted an image showing a CPU socket cover marked for LGA-18xx, although since it's also marked with LGA-17xx, it's likely that both sockets might end up being closely related. This isn't the first time we're hearing about Intel's next socket coming down the pipeline. Igor'sLAB hinted at it before with a look at a new mounting system that would work with both LGA-1700 and -1800, indicating some similarity there, as well.
Computerswccftech.com

Intel Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPUs Allegedly Launching on W790 Platform In Q2 2022

The roadmap shows Glacier Falls, Intel's last HEDT family before they opened up the market for AMD to dominate, to be replaced by Sapphire Rapids HEDT family in Q2 2022. Now we can't say how accurate this roadmap is since it seems to be based on the same layout which was leaked in an older roadmap (which itself is a couple of years old and not accurate as of now) but it shows that Intel plans or at one time, had planned to bring Sapphire Rapids into the HEDT segment. It's seen that Sapphire Rapids would have slipped in Q3 2022 while the existing Glacier Falls lineup launched back in Q4 2019.
Computerseteknix.com

Intel LGA18XX Socket Appears in Leaked Image

With Intel’s Alder Lake-S CPUs set for release later this year (probably around September-October), we will officially see the debut of the LGA-1700 socket and, of course, all the other tasty tech launches that are coming alongside it. DDR5 memory, for example. While Alder Lake-S is certainly exciting, however, you always need to keep one eye on what the future has in store for us in the tech world. Following a report via Videocardz, however, we have something very unusual indeed. – A leaked image has appeared online that makes a clear reference to the Intel LGA-18XX socket. Something not expected to make its debut for several years!
Computerswccftech.com

AMD EPYC CPUs Power More Top 10 Performance & Energy Efficiency Supercomputers Than Intel's Xeon Chips

According to the TOP500 and Green500 charts, out of the top 10 positions, AMD is powering three supercomputers which include Perlmutter (NERSC Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory), Selene (NVIDIA Corporation), and JUWELS Booster Module (Forschungzentrum Julich FZH). All three of the supercomputers mentioned are powered by AMD's EPYC processors and based on various designs from HPE, BullSequana, and DGX. All of these supercomputers combined have a peak processing output of 172.2 PetaFlops which is expected to expand further in the coming years as deployment of more chips continues.
Computerswccftech.com

TSMC Wins Intel Order For Two 3nm CPUs To Regain Market Share Lost To AMD

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has gained Santa Clara chip giant Intel Corporation and Cupertino tech giant Apple Inc's confidence for its next-generation 3nm chip process node. TSMC, the world's leading contract chip manufacturer, is currently building its 3nm chip plant in Taiwan's Tainan sector. According to details shared by the company technology symposium earlier this year, mass production for the node will kick off next year. The report comes courtesy of the Nikkei Asian Review, which quotes internal sources familiar with the matter to share the latest details.
ComputersNeowin

This Chinese 7nm chip will take on next-gen Nvidia and AMD GPUs

Biren Technology, a Chinese startup that designs GPUs and accelerators, is reportedly building a new 7nm chip that will rival Nvidia's next-gen 5nm data center GPUs, according to a report from Chinese media jiemian. The CTO and chief architect of Biren Technology, Mike Hong, at an interview recently, informed the...
ComputersTom's Guide

Windows 11 requirements: These are all the CPUs that are compatible

There's been a lot of confusion surrounding Windows 11 system requirements. From requiring newer CPUs to having a TPM on board has left PC users scrambling to see if their computers are ready. There's actually been so much consternation that Microsoft has had to pull the PC Health Check app...
SoftwareHot Hardware

Microsoft Is Rethinking Windows 11 Compatibility For These Popular AMD And Intel CPUs

The official announcement of Windows 11 last month brought both excitement and confusion for enthusiasts. A brand-new Windows operating system only comes around every few years, but Microsoft’s hardware requirements left many scratching their heads. Chief among them is the instance on mandatory TPM 2.0 modules and AMD Ryzen 2000 or 7th generation Intel Core (and newer) processors.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Windows 11 may support Intel 7th gen, AMD Zen 1 CPUs in the future

Microsoft announced today that they might lower the Windows 11 system requirements to allow Intel 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 CPUs to use the new operating system. When Microsoft announced Windows 11, they also released new system requirements that significantly reduced the variety of compatible CPUs and other hardware.
Softwareslashdot.org

Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode

Intel is going to be disabling Transactional Synchronization Extensions (TSX) by default for various Skylake through Coffee Lake processors with forthcoming microcode updates. Phoronix reports:. Transactional Synchronization Extensions (TSX) have been around since Haswell for hardware transactional memory support and going off Intel's own past numbers can be around 40%...
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Chinese Company to Send 7nm GPU to Production Next Quarter

Nvidia and AMD continue to dominate the GPU market, but China-based GPU maker Biren Technology hopes to change that. The company is on track to send its first 7nm GPU design to manufacturing in the third quarter of the year; the company said in an interview (via CnTechPost). Biren Technology says that its compute GPU will compete with Nvidia's next-gen 5nm compute GPUs (thought to be 'Hopper' and 'Lovelace').
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Noctua Readies LGA4189 Coolers for Intel's Ice Lake-SP CPUs

Noctua's recently unveiled roadmap indicates that the company is working on coolers for Intel's processors that use LGA4189 packaging. Given Noctua's business, at least some of these coolers will probably be aimed at workstations powered by Intel's Ice Lake-SP CPUs. The company also appears to be working on a desktop fan to cool down humans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy