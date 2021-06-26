LGA-17XX/18XX Compatible Socket Cover Appears Online – Is This For Intel’s Upcoming 7nm CPUs?
Earlier today, @momomo_us on Twitter leaked a photo of what appears to be the Intel LGA-17XX/LGA-18XX compatible socket cover. This breathes some speculation into compatibility between the upcoming LGA-1700 and the LGA-1800 sockets. The LGA-1700 series has mostly materialized in a large amount of leaked photos and information, but this the firs time we are seeing a picture of the LGA 1800 socket.wccftech.com