Mars native Will Bednar pitched six no-hit innings last night in helping Mississippi State to the College Baseball World Series title. MSU topped Vanderbilt 9-0 in the game to take the best-of-three series 2-1. Working on three-days rest, Bednar walked three of the first five batters he faced, before retiring 15 in a row. Landon Sims relieved Bednar and allowed one hit, but closed out the game. The no-hitter was broken up in the eighth inning. The national championship was the first in any sport for Mississippi State.