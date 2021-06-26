Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Erika Jayne Claims Bankruptcy Lawyer Made ‘False and Inflammatory’ Statements About Her on Social Media

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 14 days ago

Erika Jayne is requesting that the judge in her case reconsider appointing Ronald Richards as the bankruptcy trustee lawyer following comments he made about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on social media.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jayne’s legal team claims that Richards “has made false and inflammatory social media posts and public statements” about the reality star. The paperwork continues to state that Richards’ posts “violate the ethical rules to which he is bound and that unfairly target Ms. Girardi in an attempt to destroy her credibility before any claim is even brought against her in this proceeding.”

Jayne, 49, originally made headlines when she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after more than 20 years of marriage in November 2020. One month later, the estranged couple was accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwNg7_0ag19qX100
Erika Jayne attends the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 19, 2017. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The singer has denied any knowledge of her husband’s legal issues in clips from RHOBH. Girardi, 82, for his part, told the judge earlier this month that he wants to end his conservatorship after a temporary one was granted in February.

Girardi, who was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia, did not want his brother to control his daily activities and personal care.

“I think that we should put together the reasons why the conservatorship should be dissolved, and then we’ll address it, address the court,” Girardi said in a virtual court hearing in June. “Right now, I have nothing to say to the court.”

The case garnered more attention following The Housewife and the Hustler, which was released earlier this month on Hulu. The documentary from ABC News featured former clients from whom Girardi allegedly stole.

Jayne’s legal team has questioned Richards’ interest in their client, noting, “Mr. Richards appears to have a particular fascination with legal issues related to the women appearing on the various Real Housewives franchise television shows broadcast on Bravo, as a majority of his Twitter feed relates to legal issues or allegations made against the women appearing on the television series.”

In a statement to Us, Richards says he is “hopeful that Erika’s new attorneys will cooperate with our investigation and we can move forward in a positive direction and complete our work.”

He added: “The court made no restrictions or gag orders in this case. If those rules change, our speech will change. The case is interesting for the public and I have enjoyed communicating with people all over the world about numerous legal issues. I look forward to working positively with her new attorney.”

Following the release of The Housewife and the Hustler, Jayne’s legal counsel filed documents to stop working her bankruptcy case.

“The relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable,” her lawyers wrote in the documents.

Us confirmed days later that the attorneys filed to dismiss their petition on June 18.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcy#Lawyers#Attorneys#Rhobh#Hulu#Abc News#Bravo#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Lawyer Fears 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Could Hide Assets Unless His Investigation Into Her Finances Moves Quickly

The investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s finances is moving quickly with a lawyer telling the court he fears she could hide assets. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a lawyer involved in the bankruptcy for Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is asking to depose her landlord.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Longtime Secretary Of ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Forced To Testify About His Finances In Bankruptcy Battle

A former employee of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Thomas Girardi has been dragged into his legal mess. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s involuntary Chapter7 bankruptcy case recently asked the court for permission to depose his longtime secretary, Sharleen Fujimoto.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Denies Withholding Financial Info In Bankruptcy Case; Requests To Have Attorney Ronald Richards Removed For Second Time

This week Erika Jayne continues her battle against accusations of hiding equity and the heartbreak of ill-fitting sweatpants. We will probably find the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star papped at Applebee’s, where she’ll dare anyone to comment on ordering a side of suffering for orphans with her 2 for $20 Fiesta Lime Chicken dinner. […] The post Erika Jayne Denies Withholding Financial Info In Bankruptcy Case; Requests To Have Attorney Ronald Richards Removed For Second Time appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Erika Jayne Is ‘Playing Musical Chairs’ With Her Money, According to Legal Expert

It’s expensive to be her! Lawyer Goldie Schon has some ideas about where Erika Jayne’s money might be. “People open other companies or they do something to create another hurdle to avoid detecting where the money went. She’s playing musical chairs with the money but it’s not going to work,” the lawyer, who is not affiliated with Erika’s case, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, June 30. “It never works with the federal government. They’re going to figure it out in the end. It’s all traceable. So they’re either going to get the money back or they’re going to file a judgment against her for how much money she took.”
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sutton Stracke is doing the most to earn her diamond this season. She’s been in an ongoing feud with fellow newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff that just keeps getting worse. She’s the only one questioning Erika Jayne for her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s legal accusations following their sham divorce. And she’s […] The post Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Says Crystal Kung Minkoff Took It “Too Far” Saying Sutton Stracke “Violated” Her

Season after season the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills falls flat. I’m not referring to their ratings, which are somehow doing fine. No, what I’m referring to is the fact that these women seem to mull over one major issue essentially flattening the drama to one or two conversations. Conversations that take place over, and over, and over, […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says Crystal Kung Minkoff Took It “Too Far” Saying Sutton Stracke “Violated” Her  appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Is Erika Jayne Hiding Bank Records and Other Assets?

Erika Jayne‘s spendy lifestyle is under the microscope. According to new legal documents obtained by Page Six, she is being accused of withholding bank records from the bankruptcy trustee investigating her estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s assets as part of a probe. The reality star has been accused of using her...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Accused Of Refusing To Submit Financial Records For Review; Erika’s CPA, Manager, Lawyer, And Landlord Will Be Investigated

Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip. That started at a restaurant, and totally went to shit. Greetings from the SS Screw You Over where Erika Jayne is reading up on how to tread water because her boat is about to meet an iceberg named Ronald Richards. […] The post Erika Jayne Accused Of Refusing To Submit Financial Records For Review; Erika’s CPA, Manager, Lawyer, And Landlord Will Be Investigated appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 1

Community Policy