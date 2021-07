Donald Trump bathed in the adulation of an adoring crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday as he easily won the unscientific straw poll of attendees when they were asked who they'd like to see run for the White House in 2024. When listed among more than a dozen potential candidates, Trump topped the list with 70% to 21% for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, however, was the clear winner when Trump was not a contender.