Stitch has been crashing his way throughout classic Disney franchises since before Lilo & Stitch officially premiered, with the fan-favorite breakout character initially being introduced to Disney audiences through a series of self-aware promos where he invaded the worlds of other Disney animated films. Over the course of this year, the House of Mouse has captured that magic in a new way, with a limited-edition merchandise line reimagining the cuddling alien with the aesthetics of other Disney films. On Friday, the latest part of that collaboration was released to the world, with a Plush, a Jumbo Pin, a MagicBand, and more that imagine Stitch within the world of Aladdin.