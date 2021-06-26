Flash Flood Warning issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Newton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 922 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in City of Seneca and surrounding areas. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seneca and Racine. Lost Creek near Racine is out of its banks and Highway CC is flooded. Several roads remain impassable. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE