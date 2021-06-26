Cancel
Anime Expo Lite 2021 Featuring LisAni!LIVE L.A. Virtual Live Concert

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnime Expo Lite 2021 is teaming up with anime music media outlet, LisAni!, to present Anime Expo Lite x LisAni!LIVE L.A. – a very special live online concert featuring performances by ASCA, BURNOUT SYNDROMES, JO☆STARS, Liella! (Love Live! Superstars!!) and Morfonica (BanG Dream!) to complement this year's two-day, livestream convention running Saturday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 4th. This year's online live Anime Expo Lite x LisAni!LIVE L.A. concert event is a special edition of "LisAni!," a festival event that has been held annually in Japan since 2010 featuring a wide array of the latest ani-song music artists and groups.

