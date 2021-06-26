Anime Expo Lite 2021 Featuring LisAni!LIVE L.A. Virtual Live Concert
Anime Expo Lite 2021 is teaming up with anime music media outlet, LisAni!, to present Anime Expo Lite x LisAni!LIVE L.A. – a very special live online concert featuring performances by ASCA, BURNOUT SYNDROMES, JO☆STARS, Liella! (Love Live! Superstars!!) and Morfonica (BanG Dream!) to complement this year's two-day, livestream convention running Saturday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 4th. This year's online live Anime Expo Lite x LisAni!LIVE L.A. concert event is a special edition of "LisAni!," a festival event that has been held annually in Japan since 2010 featuring a wide array of the latest ani-song music artists and groups.bleedingcool.com