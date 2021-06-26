Anime Expo Lite 2021 Featuring LisAni!LIVE L.A. Virtual Live Concert

Anime Expo Lite is about to begin, with the digital convention starting later today which will give anime fans the opportunity to watch panels that dive into the future of such series as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Demon Slayer, Star Wars Visions, and more. With the coronavirus pandemic causing many anime conventions and events to take their festivities online, most of the panels will be made available for this year's Anime Expo via a live streaming function and/or "video on demand," services that will allow fans to watch said information dumps at a later time.