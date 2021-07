The restrictions of social distancing lifted in time for families and friends to celebrate on the water this summer. You can hear the sounds of laughter and squeals of delight as children ride tubes and others ski or wakeboard. Fishermen share the same enthusiasm but are not as verbal except when they catch a big one and have bragging rights. Besides hearing boat motors, we are hearing the hum of saws, and the pounding of hammers and other common construction sounds. Many are rebuilding boathouses and piers after the storm from the hurricane in October or the tornado in March. Some are still working on rebuilding their homes that were severely damaged by one or the other storms. New construction has started on the Coosa side where 17 lots have been put up for sale. One has sold, and the house is already being framed in. Excitement is in the air all around the lake in one way or the other.