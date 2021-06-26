Gwinnett police looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins near Lawrenceville
Gwinnett police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men accused of breaking into vehicles in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The vehicle break-ins occurred on Bar Harbor Place, near Sweetwater Middle School, on June 16. Officers responded to a call about someone breaking into a vehicle on the street and surveillance footage showed the two men entering multiple unlocked vehicles on the street.www.gwinnettdailypost.com