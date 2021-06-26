Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Episode 3 Gets to the Heart of the Matter, Better For It: Review

By Kaitlyn Booth
bleedingcool.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third episode of Marvel Studios and Disney Plus' Loki is here to give fans what they have wanted for years; a character sitting down and talking about their feelings. At the end of episode two, we found out that the Loki variant that is running around is actually a woman. For the entire third episode, we follow Loki and Sylvie as they try to escape an apocalypse. This is one of those episodes that people are either going to love or hate because, in terms of actual things happening, there isn't much. However, unlike the first episode, which felt like an entire hour of setup, this episode felt more important because it focuses entirely on character development.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Disney Plus Loki#Avengers#Snowpierer#Deadpool#Bleeding Cool Tv#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesthekoalition.com

Loki Episode 3 “Lamentis” Spoiler Review Discussion

Loki debuted on Disney+ earlier this month and has been positively received by some critics so far. After watching the third episode, we had a lot of issues and a strong difference in opinion on how the series is going so far. With this in mind, we decided to have a more in-depth spoiler review discussion to address both the positives and negatives. Please feel free to check out our full video discussion above and let us know if you have any thoughts and theories on where Loki’s adventure is taking us in the comments section below.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Loki’ Episode 4 Recap: OMG Moments, That Epilogue & Where Pruning Gets You

SPOILER ALERT: The following recap contains spoilers of Disney+/Marvel’s Loki Episode 4, “The Nexus Event.”. To date, Loki remains the quintessential Marvel/Disney+ series with the most riveting cliffhangers, and, man, were we ever peering over the edge. There’s a ton to unpack here, so let’s start toward the end. Sooner...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Loki Episode 5: What to Expect?

Created by Michael Waldron, ‘Loki’ is an MCU superhero series that follows the eponymous character’s escape with the Tessaract, as depicted in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Thanos kills the original Loki in ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ and this one’s escape turns him into a Variant, an anomaly that causes the Sacred Timeline to branch out. This garners him the attention of the timeline-monitoring bureaucratic organization Time Variance Authority (TVA), which comes and arrests him. Loki then learns about the TimeKeepers, the entities that apparently control the flow of time itself, and becomes embroiled in the TVA’s pursuit of another Loki Variant.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash: "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" Synopsis Released

Season 7 of The Flash is speeding right along and that means The CW series is coming up on its milestone 150th episode. It was previously revealed that Jessica Parker Kennedy would return as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) future daughter Nora West-Allen/XS and that Jordan Fisher will make his debut as Bart Allen/Impulse in the episode, but now thanks to a new synopsis for the episode we get a little more context about this much-anticipated family team-up. The network has released the synopsis for "Heart of the Matter, Part 1", the upcoming seventeenth episode of The Flash's seventh season and the series' overall 150th episode.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Teases the Next Episodes Getting "Weirder"

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. If Episode 4 has blown us all away, Loki Star Sophia Di Martino teases that while it had been a weird ride in the canon series so far with all the revelations and surprises that the show has continuously given, the next episodes will be getting “weirder” as it only has 2 runs left before the finale and with that in mind, it’s definitely hyping all of us up as the excitement of what’s in store remains with the mysteries surrounding the Time Variance Authority.
TV Seriesthepostathens.com

TV Review: The second half of 'Loki' kicks off with the series’ best episode yet

The second half of Loki starts out with a bang, quite literally. Loki and Sylvie sit on Lamentis-1, presumably minutes after the ending of episode three, awaiting the entire planet’s and their demises. Meanwhile, Mobius and Judge Renslayer are trying to figure out where the variants are. They also seem to have cleaned up Sylvie’s timeline mess in between appearances. When Loki creates a disturbance in the timeline, the TVA swoop in and jumpstart the plot back up.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

‘Loki’ Episode 4 Recap: Everyone Is Lying, Except Loki

According to Loki and his lady-variant Sylvie, a Loki is bit like a cockroach, suffering defeat, failure and death, repeatedly, but is never really extinguished (although, as we’ve seen previously, death doesn’t mean much in the MCU). This episode reveals that Loki is falling in love with his female variant...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

The Ending of Loki Episode 4 Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. What just happened, right? Loki Episode 4, The Nexus Event, just left us all hanging with an ending so shocking, we’d all wish it is next week’s Wednesday already! If you haven’t watched it yet, you better start now as what just happened is a whole spectacle of events put into one run. Also, don’t even think of shutting your device off once the first credits roll as they have the perfect cherry on top just after that.
TV Seriesculturedvultures.com

Loki: Season 1 – Episode 4 ‘The Nexus Event’ REVIEW

We ended the previous episode wondering if the two Lokis would survive the apocalypse of Lamentis. Well, if you have a TV show called Loki and you are far from the last episode, I’d say there’s a pretty good chance that at least the main one survives. Mobius and gang are able to find them and bring them back to the TVA because they created a nexus event, and if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you’ll know that this is a sheer impossibility since they were in the midst of an apocalypse – how can there be a branch while a world is burning?
TV SeriesCinema Blend

'Loki' Episode 4 "The Nexus Event" | Analysis & Review

Loki is ripping into MASSIVE topics that could have drastic effects on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Episode 4 of Marvel's Disney+ series titled "The Nexus Event," more was revealed about Loki and Sylvie's relationship, the TVA and the mysterious Time-Keepers. Follow along as CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell analyses all of the new information we learned and the larger implications for the future of the MCU.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Loki Episode 4 Brought In 3 More Lokis And My Head Hurts

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies didn’t invent the post-credit scene. But the franchise has elevated, making audiences stay in their seats until the last thank you has rolled into an art form. The tradition did not initially extend to the smaller screen fare when Marvel TV was broadcasting on ABC and Hulu, but the move to Disney+ has changed that approach. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made judicious use of these bonus scenes in the back halves of their runs. Having passed the halfway mark, Loki joined the party as well. Loki’s Episode 4 mid-credits scene is the first the show has done, but it added extra Loki for your buck.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

‘Loki’ Episode 4: Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys ride again to talk about their instant reactions to the latest, explosive episode of Loki (02:44). They talk about the shocking revelations that occurred and how the connection between Loki and Sylvie has become very consequential for the rest of the season (24:04). Hosts: Van Lathan and...
ComicsInverse

sets up an epic Avengers 5 villain way scarier than Thanos

Of all the apocalypses in all the timelines, Loki had to walk into this one. Episode 3 of Marvel’s latest Disney+ show finds Tom Hiddleston and his female “variant” marooned on a dystopian planet in the middle of a violent apocalypse. But what do we actually know about Lamentis-1? A...
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Loki’ Episode 5 Recap: You Want Lokis? You Get Lokis!

A review of “Journey Into Mystery,” the penultimate Loki Season One episode on Disney+, coming up just as soon as I paper cut a giant cloud to death…. Journey Into Mystery was the title of the first Marvel comic to feature either Thor or Loki. It began as an anthology series featuring monsters and aliens, but Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Larry Lieber were so smitten with their adaptation of the characters of Norse myth that the Asgardians gradually took over the whole book, which was renamed after its hammer-wielding hero(*).
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Loki Review: Journey Into Mystery (Season 1 Episode 5)

Loki Season 1 Episode 5, “Journey Into Mystery,” is a loose cannon of explosive easter eggs and expensive special effects. It’s chaos in a bottle — contained, all-consuming entertainment. Anchoring The Void’s apocalyptic playground in Loki’s very being illuminates how groundbreaking this stand-alone series is for the God of Mischief....
TV Seriesthepostathens.com

TV Review: Episode 5 of 'Loki' is a fantastic precursor to next week’s finale

Loki’s fifth episode picks up immediately where the last left off, with Loki being approached by four different variants of himself in a post-apocalyptic hellscape. From there, they have to work together to find a way out of wherever it is they are and, perhaps more importantly, find a way to survive a ginormous, all-devouring cloud monster. Meanwhile, Sylvie is forced into an uneasy alliance with Judge Renslayer and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) to find out who’s really behind the TVA and the Timekeepers.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

What If…? Trailer and Poster Revealed by Marvel Studios

Disney+ today unveiled the new trailer and poster for Marvel Studios‘ What If…? showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If…? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy