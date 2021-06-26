Loki Episode 3 Gets to the Heart of the Matter, Better For It: Review

The third episode of Marvel Studios and Disney Plus' Loki is here to give fans what they have wanted for years; a character sitting down and talking about their feelings. At the end of episode two, we found out that the Loki variant that is running around is actually a woman. For the entire third episode, we follow Loki and Sylvie as they try to escape an apocalypse. This is one of those episodes that people are either going to love or hate because, in terms of actual things happening, there isn't much. However, unlike the first episode, which felt like an entire hour of setup, this episode felt more important because it focuses entirely on character development.