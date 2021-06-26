Cancel
Gentle Giant Debuts New Star Wars Statues with Dooku, Luke, and More

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiamond Select Toys is back with some more amazing statues from Marvel, films, and of course, Star Wars. Three new statues are heading our way from a galaxy far, far away with remarkable sculpts done by Gentle Giant Ltd. Starting us off first is from the prequel series as Darth Tyranus, aka Count Dooku, is back to teach the Jedi a new lesson. Standing 7" tall, this mini-bust shows off Count Dooku with his red lightsaber ignited, with the statue being limited to only 2,000 pieces. We then travel to the original trilogy as Luke Skywalker is back from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in his classic black outfit. Limited to 2,000 pieces and standing roughly 12 inches tall, Luke stands at the ready with his green lightsaber ignited.

