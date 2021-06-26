This memorable Tarte Flambée is a magical discovery of cheese, bacon and onions
IT MIGHT NOT be exactly mainstream, but Tarte Flambée, the Alsatian take on pizza, has been very visible lately. The first time I saw the thing, a rustic round of dough covered with white cheese and bacon with slices of onion browned on top, I was lost in Paris. I was cold and confused about how to get back to the little apartment where my wife and I were staying, so I stepped into a bakeshop to ask directions.