A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.