Aiken County, SC

Aiken County Public Library events for the month of July

By Staff Reports
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 14 days ago
Buy Now The Aiken County Public Library is undergoing a major renovation. Staff photo by Holly Kemp

The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will offer the following virtual activities during the month of July:

• Popup Storytimes will be streamed on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• Play and Learn will offer simple activities to do at home to enhance children's early literacy skills on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• Adulting 101 will offer life skills through short videos and pictures on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• July 1, 8 and 22: Lego Club will meet. Links will be available on the library's Facebook page.

• July 2 and 23: Cooking with Character participants can listen to book talks and make some delicious food. Available on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

• July 7: Make A Mess featuring ocean sensory tub. Check our YouTube channel for the video.

• July 9: STEM Stories on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Learn about the sun with stories, songs and a solar STEM activity.

• July 21: Book bag subscription pickups. A box of pre-selected young adult books will be available to registered participants.

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
