Look Back ... to new equipment to treat polio, 1946

June 26, 1946, in The Star: Plans for the purchase of two new pieces of equipment for use in treating polio patients were made this week at the annual meeting of the Calhoun County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Officials made the decision after consulting with county health department officials and local doctors. The first device, a hot pack machine, will cost $350 and can be acquired immediately. The second, a resuscitator, costs $375 and will be here in about a month. The equipment will stay at Anniston Memorial Hospital, which already has an iron lung. Two children have contracted polio in Calhoun County so far this year; one has recovered and the other is paralyzed from the waist down. Also this date: A special convention of Alabama Baptists has produced an appeal for racial harmony in the campaign messages for the U.S. Senate seat of the late John H. Bankhead. Candidates for the seat were urged to avoid “appeals to racial hatred, and incitement to strife which have darkened political campaigns in other states.”