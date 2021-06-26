Cancel
Kaz Grala Tapped to Drive for Jordan Anderson Racing at Road America

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
 14 days ago
Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will drive the team’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Henry 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; Saturday, July 3. Holding the record as the youngest driver to compete in an...

speedwaydigest.com
