Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kansas City Royals vs Texas Rangers 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 14 days ago

The Kansas City Royals will meet with the Texas Rangers in MLB action in Globe Life Field, Arlington, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:05 PM (EDT). After being blasted out by the Yankees in their last matchup, the Royals are heading to this tournament. The Royals were defeated by an 8-1 final score. Kansas City finished the season with a 33-40 record. The Royals have a collective batting average of .243 with 579 hits this season. Kansas City is 3rd at 33-41 in the AL Central.

www.tonyspicks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Kris Bubic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers 6 26 2021#The Kansas City Royals#The Texas Rangers#Globe Life Field#Yankees#Era#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Texas Rangers have unexpected trio going to All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have quite a trio unexpectedly going to the All-Star Game together. There is the veteran pitcher who got only one out in the shortest opening-day start in the majors in nearly four decades; the 6-foot-5 slugger who had only two homers in the first month; and a.
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Whit Merrifield selected to American League All-Star Team

Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has been named to his second All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced this morning. Merrifield, who also participated in the 2019 Midsummer Classic, will join Salvador Perez, representing the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
MLBParadise Post

Struggling Oakland A’s break through in extra-inning win over Texas Rangers

The Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers took this bitter series into an extra-inning battle on Saturday in Arlington. The A’s are struggling with runners in scoring position, but not Jed Lowrie. His .397 average with runners in scoring position came in handy with the game in the 11th inning when he singled home designated runner Elvis Andrus and a wild pitch scored Matt Olson to give the A’s a 6-4 lead. Stephen Piscotty created some breathing room with a two-run blast to secure the A’s 8-4 win.
MLBwmleader.com

Shohei Ohtani no longer AL MVP favorite

Maybe Shohei Ohtani being surpassed as AL MVP favorite is just wishful thinking from BetMGM. Ohtani’s unbelievable season for the Los Angeles Angels is a problem for BetMGM. Ohtani, who opened at +1100 odds to win AL MVP, has 41.1% of tickets and 39.5% of the money on him to win the award. Ohtani has 25 homers, second in the AL, and a 2.58 ERA. We’ve never seen anything like this in the past century of Major League Baseball. Ohtani is the biggest liability BetMGM has in the AL MVP futures market. His current odds at BetMGM are +105.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees (40-35) will collide with the Boston Red Sox (45-31) in Game 2 of a three-game battle at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7:15 AM ET. New York will try to continue their success after winning seven of their last 10 outings. The Yankees ended up scoring 17 runs in their last three contests and four or more runs in five of their last eight outings. The NY Yankees had four or more runs scored in winning five of their last six matches. Second Baseman D.J. LeMahieu achieved a total of 75 hits and 27 RBIs in leading the Yankees while Center Fielder Aaron Judge and 3rd Baseman Gio Urshela combined for a total of 141 hits and 69 RBIs in the win. In Game 1, New York bowed to the Boston Red Sox at 3-5 on Friday. Starter Domingo German went 4.0 innings with three earned runs on five hits allowed while granting just one walk and struck out three Boston batters in the loss.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Minnesota Twins 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will play game three with the Minnesota Twins at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. Cleveland is 3-2 in its last 5 games this season. The Indians won the first meeting with the Twins but they were beaten in the second round to a score of 7-8. The team made 7 runs, 7 hits, and 7 RBIs in the game. The first point was delivered by Amed Rosario in the 1st inning. Josh Naylor homered in the 9th inning and earned the last point. The team ranks 2nd in the AL Central standings with a 41-32 record.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Game 1 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Game 1 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Astros (47-28) will duel the Detroit Tigers (32-43) in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Houston dealt with the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game showdown early this week and managed to win the series by a sweep. The Astros will try to extend their 11-game winning streak after a 12-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the series opener on Thursday. Starter Luis Garcia made 6.0 innings with two earned runs on seven hits and awarded two free bases but struck out five Detroit batters in the win. Designated Hitter Yordan Alvarez led the charge for Houston with two runs on two base hits with five RBIs. Shortstop Carlos Correa made one run and a triple with three RBIs while Catcher Martin Maldonado contributed a one-run score on two hits with two RBIs. Center Fielder Myles Straw drove three runs with four base hits in the winning effort for the Astros.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (31-45) will duel the Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Colorado split a short two-game set after a 5-2 victory in Game 2 Wednesday. In the series opener last time out, the Rockies suffered a one-run deficit in a 4-5 defeat on Friday. Starter Jon Gray went 5.0 innings with five hits and zero earned run allowed while awarding zero free bases but struck out 10 Milwaukee batters. Pinch Hitter Josh Fuentes scored one run on one hit with two RBIs while Catcher Elias Diaz added a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the loss. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with a batting average of .302 and a team-high 84 hits. Second Baseman Ryan McMahon posted a total of 16 home runs and 44 RBIs while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon contributed a team-high .368 on-base percentage for the Rockies.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals will play the third game of their four-game match series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). Houston is the strongest club in baseball, but Washington is still a close second. The Nationals are currently 36-36 and dominated five of their previous 11 games. The Nationals were ranked last in the National League East just over three weeks ago, but since surged to second place, only three and a half matches behind the first-place New York Mets.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Baltimore Orioles (24-52) and the Toronto Blue Jays (38-36) will battle in Game 3 of a four-game showdown at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3:07 AM ET. Baltimore will try to bounce back after losing six games in a row including a series sweep versus the Houston Astros early this week. The Orioles need a win here after a 0-9 shutout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in a series opener on Thursday. The Baltimore Orioles managed to bounce back from their last loss after a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays on Friday. Pitcher Matt Harvey gave up three earned runs on six base hits with one walk granted and struck out two Toronto batters in 5.2 innings pitched in the win. First Baseman Ryan Mountcastle acquired a one-run score on two base hits with an RBI while Right Fielder Anthony Santander contributed one run on one hit with an RBI in the winning effort for the Orioles.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have their second match with the San Diego Padres at the Petco Park in San Diego, California on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Diamondbacks are coming into this match with three straight losses. Arizona lost the first meeting with San Diego and ended with an ugly score of 5-11. The team managed to get 5 runs, 13 hits, and 5 RBIs in the game. Daulton Varsho scored the first point for the team in the 2nd inning. The final point was delivered by Christian Walker in the 3rd inning. The Diamondbacks rank 5th in the NL West standings with a 21-56 record.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves (36-39) will battle the Cincinnati Reds (37-37) in Game 3 of a series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Atlanta split the four-game series versus the New York Mets winning Game 2 of a doubleheader at 1-0 on Monday and 3-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday. In the series-opening versus the Cincinnati Reds, the Braves scored just three runs in a 3-5 loss on Thursday. In Game 2, Atlanta bounced back with a 3-2 victory over the Reds on Friday. Starter Drew Smyly allowed one earned run on six base hits with no walk but struck out three Cincinnati batters. Shortstop Dansby Swanson and Center Fielder Guillermo Heredia earned a one-run score on two base hits with one RBI each in the win. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. added one run while 1st Baseman Freddie Freeman and 2nd Baseman Ozzie Albies contributed two base hits each while Freeman chipped in one RBI in the winning effort for the Braves.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers News: Joey Gallo in the 2021 Home Run Derby will be epic

Jul 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) hits a home run in the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. First, Texas Rangers‘ RF Joey Gallo was informed he would be selected to his second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy