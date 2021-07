NASCAR produces its share of dramatic finishes and last-lap drama, but Saturday’s race did it in a way you wouldn’t normally expect. Kyle Larson appeared to have the Pocono Organics CBD 325 effectively wrapped up on the final lap, a full second ahead of second-place Alex Bowman. Essentially, all he had to do was drive a safe, incident-free lap and the victory would be his. It was such a done deal that the broadcast was already singing his praises.