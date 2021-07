COLUMBUS — After another huge week of Ohio State news and notes, Cardale Jones and Tyvis Powell are back for another loaded edition of Roommates. Name, Image and Likeness is officially in practice across the nation after the NCAA passed an interim NIL policy earlier that went into effect Thursday. And Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took control of the state’s NIL situation and signed an executive order allowing all student-athletes in Ohio to profit off their own NIL on Monday. Cardale was at DeWine’s signing and testified in front of the Ohio House state and local government committee about the benefits of NIL for athletes last month. Cardale and Tyvis discuss how NIL is a long time coming and what some of the partnerships could look like.