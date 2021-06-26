Pittsburgh Pirates vs St Louis Cardinals 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Busch Stadium will play host to the third game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game by six runs and the second game by a single run. The Pirates improve to 28-46 while the Cardinals are at 36-40. The Cardinals are in fourth place, ahead of the Pirates which is still in last place in the National League Central Division.www.tonyspicks.com