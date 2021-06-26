Median price of homes sold in one ZIP code nearly doubled in May 2021 compared to May 2020 in The Woodlands

Data on home sales in The Woodlands area from May shows that 55 homes sold for more than $1 million in May, although the highest number of homes sold were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code. A total of 91 homes sold in that price range in 77386, and the next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range. The 77382 ZIP code saw more sales in higher price brackets than other ZIP codes.