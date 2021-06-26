Cancel
The Woodlands, TX

Median price of homes sold in one ZIP code nearly doubled in May 2021 compared to May 2020 in The Woodlands

By Vanessa Holt
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Data on home sales in The Woodlands area from May shows that 55 homes sold for more than $1 million in May, although the highest number of homes sold were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code. A total of 91 homes sold in that price range in 77386, and the next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range. The 77382 ZIP code saw more sales in higher price brackets than other ZIP codes.

communityimpact.com
Missouri City, TX
Community Impact Houston

Low inventory, interest rates catalyze 'unprecedented' Sugar Land, Missouri City real estate market

Housing and real estate experts in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area said in their decadeslong careers they have never experienced any market conditions quite like these. Described as frenzied, brisk and unprecedented, the current real estate market is being driven by historically low inventory, record-low interest rates, and skyrocketing lumber and building material costs, Realtors and homebuilders said.
Financial Reports
Community Impact Houston

Boosted by strong retail sales, The Woodlands Township sees revenue uptick in early 2021

At the June 23 board of directors meeting, The Woodlands Township officials reported revenue was about $230,000 off projections for the year to date as of May 31, the most recent report available. The total revenue projected for the time period was $70.5 million, but the actual revenue was about $70.3 million, said Monique Sharp, assistant general manager for finance and administration.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

DATA: Pearland, Friendswood homes selling for more, faster

Annual real estate data for Pearland and Friendswood shows an active market June 2020-May 2021 compared June 2019-May 2020. In the ZIP codes 77089, 77546, 77578, 77581 and 77584, the number of homes sold and the average home sales price have increased year over year. Homes are selling quicker as well with the average days a home is on the market decreasing in all ZIP codes except 77089, where it remained almost stagnant.
Stafford, TX
Community Impact Houston

TC Global Commercial opens in Stafford to serve Sugar Land and Missouri City area

On June 24, TC Global Commercial held a grand opening celebration at its new location at 11104 West Airport Blvd., Ste. 110, Stafford. The business assists clients in the buying and selling of commercial real estate. TC Global serves both Sugar Land and Missouri City, as well as properties throughout the Houston area. Additionally, TC Global Commercial also offers investment advisory services to help clients make the most out of their properties. 832-858-3855. www.tcglobalcommercial.com.

