Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What Super Pets Will Be In The League of Super-Pets Movie?

By David Martinez
TVOvermind
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn’t think DC was determined to give us more movies about lesser-known characters, check out the news about the Super Pets. From Zatanna, to Hourman, to a Superman who isn’t Clark Kent, it looks like Warner Bros. doesn’t want to focus on the fan-favorites. Is that a bad thing? Not necessarily, but for real, where’s Man of Steel 2? And please, for the love of God, give us that Green Lantern Corps movie already. I suppose those movies can still happen, but for now, DC would rather give the underdogs a chance. Hey, if the movies are good, I’ll take them. However, I’m still not entirely sure how I should feel about a Super Pets movie. I mean, if you’re not a big comic book nut, I reckon you’ll probably think the very concept is a joke. I assure you, however, that this is a real thing.

www.tvovermind.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Natasha Lyonne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bud And Lou#Green Lantern Corps#Super Pets#Dc League Of Super Pets#German#The Legion Of Super Pets#The League Of Super Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New Pet Sematary movie casts Jackson White as a young Jud Crandall

Last month it was announced that screenwriter Lindsey Beer is set to make her directorial debut with a new Pet Sematary movie from Paramount Players, and now we have our first casting news which seems to confirm that the new film will serve as a prequel to the Stephen King tale.
MoviesCollider

Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC Movies Are Skipping This Year's Comic-Con@Home

Mum's the word on why Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC films will not be attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con@Home, per a report from Deadline. When reached for comment, neither studio issued a response — and we still do not have word on whether or not stars from the soon-to-be-debuted Sony Marvel films will be participating in the event.
MoviesYardbarker

The 25 most enticing movie trailers

Most cinephiles will tell you that the moviegoing experience is incomplete if you miss so much as a single trailer. In the days before the internet, previews of coming attractions used to be one of the only ways to keep tabs on what was headed to your local theater (especially if you lived in a small town). Best of all were the teasers, early pieces of advertising released to theaters anywhere from six months to a year ahead of time. An expertly cut teaser could drive you mad with anticipation. "I have to wait half a year to see this???" Twenty-five years ago, the early teaser for "Independence Day" fired up moviegoers without a single shot of a star or an alien. It might be the best of its kind. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most brilliantly conceived teasers in film history.
Combat SportsTVOvermind

Check Out This Super Intense John Wick 4 Training Video

If one is going to be taking on a role in a John Wick movie there are definitely a few things that need to be understood, and one of the most important is that the training is going to be intense. It’s justified in a big way though as Shamier Anderson has been finding out since the movie is demanding that there be top-level combatants that can slug it out with one another in a constant bid to be the best assassin out there. The one thing about this particular story is that John Wick IS the best, and every assassin in the movie would likely give up just about anything to be the one to take Wick out. Given the level of intensity that Keanu Reeves has been said to bring to these movies, it’s fair to say that those that are acting with him in any action scene need to be just as dedicated to their training to make it work. That makes sense really, since it doesn’t pay to have someone that’s been training their butt off go up against someone that gives a lackluster performance.
MoviesTimes Union

Movie Quiz: Super women of cinema

After seven previous outings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson finally gets a stand-alone film this week for her Avengers character, Natalia Romanoff, better known as “Black Widow.”. She joins a sadly short list of female superheroes who have been the focus of their own movies. But there’s still...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Awesome Soundtracks That Came from Awful Movies

Yes, it is very possible for a movie to be a flop and the soundtrack to be awesome since there’s a big difference between how something makes us feel after watching it and how it makes us feel after listening to it. Putting the two together can be kind of a tricky maneuver but keeping them apart is, in this instance, definitely a preferred option since by keeping them apart a person can enjoy one without having to really think about the other too much. Of course, one is bound to think of the movie anyway if they’ve already seen the two paired together, and it’s likely that the mind will keep going back to the terrible movie. But then again, once the association is made it’s kind of hard to just forget about it. Plus, the idea that a movie is truly terrible is usually bound up in the perspective of the individual, and while some people might agree that some of the movies below were pretty bad, some folks might think that they were actually pretty good in a lot of ways. The point here is that thanks to the critics and the fans that the movies listed below were said to be some of the worst in the industry, but their soundtracks absolutely killed it since they were just that good as the songs used were offered up by composers that knew what they were doing, even if those directing the movies didn’t at all times.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Real Life Weird Stuff That Happened on the Set of The Conjuring

It’s way too easy to be a skeptic, but unless a person is someone that people believe in implicitly, it’s also too easy to be ridiculed by society for believing in the supernatural. There’s not a lot of compromise between the two, unfortunately, which means that if a person chooses to believe in things they can’t see and that aren’t always readily apparent, it’s likely that they’ll believe alone or have to seek out those that also believe and hope that that they can rely on each other. But when Hollywood becomes involved in the supernatural there are plenty of people that are going to hop on the bandwagon either to have fun with it and go along with the idea that the supernatural MIGHT be real, or will believe wholeheartedly and dive right in. The Conjuring is famous for creating its own little universe, but it’s also well-known due to the idea that strange things happened on the set during filming, and even after hours apparently. While some will come up with a reason for just about everything from happenstance to mass hypnosis to explain away the strange phenomena, others are set and determined to believe in what they’ve heard or read, if only because their rational mind can’t possibly protect them from any other explanation that might be given to them. The fact is that some folks don’t believe in the supernatural because their well-ordered sense of realism can’t handle it, because quite honestly, the supernatural is something that they have no idea how to handle. But to be realistic, there’s too much about this world that we don’t understand on a good day, so thinking that certain things might happen from time to time, things that we don’t understand is pretty easy.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Dramatic Actors We’d Like to See Do More Comedic Roles

You wouldn’t think that an actor that normally does dramatic or action roles could take on a comedy role and make it work, but it does happen quite often and it’s usually rather hilarious, to be honest. But then, it kind of depends on the actor and their frame of mind at the time, and whether or not they can turn the corner so to speak, and just let things go in order to make it funny. Some people can do this without much effort, while others kind of have to work into it over time to really make it happen. However it goes, dramatic actors are capable of turning a scene into a joke or taking on a role that will allow them to appear as natural-born comedians overnight. The thing is, some dramatic actors have gone back and forth between comedy and drama for years and have made it look exceedingly easy, while some still amaze people when it comes to what they can do with a single role. Overall it is interesting to see how a dramatic actor can take on a funny role and nail it so well that one might think that they missed their calling.
AstronomyTVOvermind

A Supercut of “Supermoon” Scenes in Movies

For a long, long time people have been fascinated by the moon and have continued to view it as something that’s both impressive and majestic since it’s been used in all forms of media and many have used the moon for its factual and romanticized appearance. The size of the moon and how close it is to the earth has been a bit of irritation to those that know a little better just what it can do to the tides however, since the closer the moon is, the more problems will arise from the tidal pull that it exerts on the earth’s oceans. In fact, if the moon were even a little bit closer it’s likely that during high tide many low-lying areas would flood horribly and cause an untold amount of damage. This was actually made apparent in the movie Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston when Bruce, imbued with the powers of God, decided to pull the moon a bit closer to earth, and in the process created a massive flood on the other side of the world. The earth’s natural satellite is indeed rather beautiful at times and serves as a constant reminder of the creation of this place and what it comes with, but there are times when paying the kind of attention that so many feel is necessary can be kind of naive and oblivious to the idea that our world would suffer quite a bit if the orb in the sky was any closer.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Raviv Ullman?

There’s no doubt that some folks still remember Phil of the Future since it did run for two seasons on the Disney Channel and was one of those short-time series that people did pay attention to on the off-hand that it would stick around for longer than it did. But since it was taken off a while back, the cast has yet to get together for a reunion as so many shows do. Instead, a lot of them, like Raviv Ullman, took off in their own directions to do what they could to maintain their career and possibly increase their popularity. While it’s fair to say that Raviv has been busy, much of what he’s done has kind of gone under the radar but is easy enough to find for those that enjoy his work. He’s been doing quite a bit since his time on the Disney Channel really, and at this time has a couple of projects that are still in the works.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Flash ending will create a new DCEU

The new Flash movie would be setting up a new DC Extended Universe. Looking at the upcoming list of DCEU projects hitting both theaters and HBO Max, it’s clear that there is no unified direction yet. Almost all projects have “the freedom” to keep doing whatever they want, so at this point it is probably best to break the established rules and start from scratch. According to Daniel Richtman, that’s exactly what The Flash plans to do.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Willy Wonka Cast Reunite for 50th Movie Anniversary

How many people can believe it’s been fifty years since Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory came out? Some that have seen this movie were kids back then, some weren’t even born yet, and many people that have seen this movie remember it fondly since it was a great deal of fun to watch. The remake with Johnny Depp has been maligned more than once, and even the original has been looked at from more than one perspective that’s been anything but kind, but the overall feeling is that this movie is still and might remain a classic for many years to come. Seeing the original child actors get together to discuss what went on during the movie and the memories that they still have of it was kind of interesting since a couple of them had gone on to act in other productions during their lives, but it was evident that their time spent in this movie was something special. Sadly though, Gene Wilder passed away in 2016, while Denise Nickerson, aka Violet Beauregarde, passed away in 2019 from pneumonia. Considering how long it’s been since the movie was released one has to think that each of the child actors are getting up there in age, even if they’re entirely elderly at this point.
MoviesTVOvermind

Val Kilmer Movie “Val” Gets an Interesting Trailer

More than a few people throughout the years have wondered what became of Val Kilmer, and this has been going on for a while. The truth is that he’s been keeping busy pretty steadily for a number of years, while he’s taken a few roles here and there that have been decidedly odd, he’s still been someone of interest for many years. A movie about his life titled Val is arriving soon and will showcase Kilmer from his early years when he started filming pretty much anything as he became known to those around him as a kind of comical and outgoing person, to the moments when he started to become a big star. There’s no way to deny that he’s going to be a name that will be remembered throughout time since the truth is that Kilmer has been someone that people have enjoyed and then been confused by, sometimes in the same year. The thing about Kilmer is that he can appear to be completely on the level and ready to go when it comes to a project, and then he can be clowning and goofing around in the next second.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Films With Huge Casts That Were Total Letdowns

Simply hiring on a huge and impressive cast to film a movie isn’t enough as it turns out in some cases since like it or not, the actors don’t always make the movie. That sounds odd, doesn’t it? What kind of a movie would it be without the actors after all, right? Well, not having them in some cases, or not having all of them, can be a boon since the more working parts there are to a script, the more careful one has to be in balancing out the movie and making sure that every part has a set place and that they interact with each other in a natural and organic manner. The moment that things fall apart it’s tough to keep them from getting worse since a well-written script is like a well-oiled machine, it needs every part to perform its function in order to run correctly. But this is before we even get to add in the actors, who will also need to work together and develop that on-screen chemistry that is needed to make things run as smoothly as possible. It’s not a bad thing if one person is an issue, but it’s something that can cause the domino effect, which can lead to a movie becoming a flop if things aren’t corrected quickly, or scrapped and redone. In some cases the director simply chose to move forward and didn’t even think to correct the script, and it shows.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Actors Who Pretty Much Never Watch Their Own Movies

Some folks might actually think that it’s a conceit that keeps an actor from watching their own movies, but there’s another way to think about this that might make sense. Think about your own job, especially if it’s a job that you’re glad to step away from now and then when you get a break. Do you really want to go back and evaluate what you’ve done over and over again? This isn’t a perfect comparison since some folks kind of need to for their job, but perhaps a better way to say it that a chef might accept a compliment when someone enjoys their food, but they don’t need to know any more about it than that. It’s still not a perfect comparison, but the point is that actors live the moments that people enjoy on-screen, and while it’s not entirely the same, it’s very easy to think that they might not want to be inundated with their own performance over and over again since they’ve already had to go through the process of making it for weeks to months on end, and they don’t want to see something that might distract them from moving forward. That’s it really since a lot of actors that don’t watch their movies really don’t want what they’ve done to influence anything they might do in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy