What Super Pets Will Be In The League of Super-Pets Movie?
If you didn’t think DC was determined to give us more movies about lesser-known characters, check out the news about the Super Pets. From Zatanna, to Hourman, to a Superman who isn’t Clark Kent, it looks like Warner Bros. doesn’t want to focus on the fan-favorites. Is that a bad thing? Not necessarily, but for real, where’s Man of Steel 2? And please, for the love of God, give us that Green Lantern Corps movie already. I suppose those movies can still happen, but for now, DC would rather give the underdogs a chance. Hey, if the movies are good, I’ll take them. However, I’m still not entirely sure how I should feel about a Super Pets movie. I mean, if you’re not a big comic book nut, I reckon you’ll probably think the very concept is a joke. I assure you, however, that this is a real thing.www.tvovermind.com