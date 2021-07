Will Max Verstappen win back-to-back Formula 1 races at his team’s home course? We’ll find out Sunday at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen took home the win at Red Bull Ring last week in the Styrian Grand Prix. Now, he and Sergio Perez will be looking to secure the team’s lead in the Constructors Championship and the Drivers Championship. Elsewhere, Mercedes will be looking to get better results out of Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas after a series of disappointing finishes in recent weeks. Further down the standings, McLaren will be looking to continue fending off Ferrari in the third spot as the English team looks to get Daniel Ricciardo back on track.