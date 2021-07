Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is reportedly "not ready yet" according to head coach Urban Meyer. Asked why Lawrence hasn't been confirmed as Jacksonville's Week 1 starter yet, Meyer told reporters "he's not ready yet, but he doesn't have to be ready yet". He added that "we've got a long training camp coming up. He's probably advanced maybe a little quicker than we would've thought, which is a positive...you can see the retention, he's got a really good work ethic and he's progressed very well". The expectation is that Lawrence will open the season as the Jaguars starter, but Meyer appears to want to track his progress through his rookie training camp before making it official.