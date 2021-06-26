Cancel
Stocks

SNCR Stock Price Increased 21.31%: Why It Happened

pulse2.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) increased 21.31% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) – a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms – increased 21.31% yesterday, going from a previous close of $2.91 to $3.53. Investors responded positively to Synchronoss Technologies announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 38,461,538 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.60 per share.

pulse2.com
#Sncr#Sncr Stock Price#B Riley Securities#Northland Capital Markets#Llc#Brs#Brpi#Series B Preferred Stock
Stocksmodernreaders.com

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Insider Mark William Lowdell Sells 5,850 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “. Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Stock Fell 11.22% This Week: Why It Happened

The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell 11.22% this week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell 11.22% this week. One of the biggest catalysts driving the stock price down is the Chinese government scrutinizing a group of local companies trading in the U.S.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $30.86

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “. RVLV has been the...
Marketspulse2.com

Regeneron Stock: $636 Target From Benchmark

The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have received a price target increase from $590 to $636. These are the details. The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have received a price target increase from $590 to $636. And Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov assigned the company a “Buy” rating.
Stockspulse2.com

TPST Stock Increases Over 76% Intraday: Details

The stock price of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST) increased by over 76% intraday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST) – a clinical-stage oncology company that is developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics combining both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms – increased by over 76% intraday. Investors have been responding positively to Tempest Therapeutics announcing that Sam Whiting, M.D., Ph.D., the chief medical officer of the company will be participating in a webcast panel titled “Developing Therapies for the Next Immuno-Oncology Targets” at the William Blair 2021 Biotech Focus Conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 2:10 p.m. ET.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Laredo Petroleum traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $79.65. 4,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.
Stockspulse2.com

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Falls Over 20% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform – fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to Sigilon Therapeutics reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that its Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 in patients with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A, has been placed on clinical hold. The clinical hold was initiated following the company’s submission of a serious adverse event (SAE) and temporary enrollment halt to the FDA and other regulatory agencies.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $381.48 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,001 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up 2.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $381,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockspulse2.com

Costco Stock: $420 Target From Stifel

The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have received a price target increase from $410 to $420. These are the details. The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have received a price target increase from $410 to $420. And Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 17,873 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 293.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Natera, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.83) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Natera in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.82). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
Marketspulse2.com

PayPal Stock: $370 Target From Evercore

The shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) have received a price target increase from $313 to $370. These are the details. The shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) have received a price target increase from $313 to $370. And Evercore analyst David Togut is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 550,000 Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 367.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.62% of InflaRx worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos Sells 3,377 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

