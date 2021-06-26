SNCR Stock Price Increased 21.31%: Why It Happened
The stock price of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) increased 21.31% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) – a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms – increased 21.31% yesterday, going from a previous close of $2.91 to $3.53. Investors responded positively to Synchronoss Technologies announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 38,461,538 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.60 per share.