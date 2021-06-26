Actress Rita Moreno is honest, unfiltered in new documentary
From relationships to racism, EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno speaks her truth about her upbringing and career in a new documentary. "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" showcases the humor of the 89-year-old Moreno, as well as lesser-known struggles she faced on her path to stardom, including Hollywood sexism and abuse, a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando and depression a year before she emerged as an Oscar winner.spectrumnews1.com