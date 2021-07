Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.