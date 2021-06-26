Cancel
Plano, TX

These Unusual Ingredients Were In The Original Dr Pepper

By Gina LaVecchia Ragone
Mashed
Even if you're not a Dr Pepper fan, you have to appreciate the complexity of America's second-oldest soft drink still in production today (via Serious Eats). According to Thrillist, the secret, 23-ingredient recipe for Dr Pepper is locked in an actual vault at Dr Pepper Snapple Group headquarters in Plano, Texas. However, internet soda aficionados believe the flavors that give Dr Pepper its unique taste are: amaretto, almond, blackberry, black licorice, carrot, clove, cherry, caramel, cola, ginger, juniper, lemon, molasses, nutmeg, orange, prune, plum, pepper, root beer, rum, raspberry, tomato, and vanilla.

