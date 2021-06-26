GLBS Stock Price Fell 26.53%: Why It Happened
The stock price of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell by 26.53% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell by 26.53% yesterday, going from a previous close of $5.54 to $4.07. Investors responded negatively to Globus Maritime Limited announcing that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to issue 10 million of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and purchase warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10 million common shares at a purchase price of $5.00 per common share and accompanying purchase warrant (or $4.99 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying purchase warrant) in a registered direct offering.pulse2.com