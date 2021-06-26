Cancel
TTD Stock Price: $85 Target From Oppenheimer

pulse2.com
 14 days ago

The shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) have received an $85 price target from Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) have received an $85 price target from Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein is maintaining an "Outperform" rating on the shares. Helfstein...

pulse2.com
Stocks

XELA Stock Price Increased 3.93%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) increased by 3.93% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) increased by 3.93% yesterday. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up 44.06% in the past 5 days and 72.19% in the past month.
Stocks

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
Markets

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Financial Reports

Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $30.86

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.
Stocks

NIO Stock Fell 11.22% This Week: Why It Happened

The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell 11.22% this week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell 11.22% this week. One of the biggest catalysts driving the stock price down is the Chinese government scrutinizing a group of local companies trading in the U.S.
Markets

Regeneron Stock: $636 Target From Benchmark

The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have received a price target increase from $590 to $636. These are the details. The shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have received a price target increase from $590 to $636. And Benchmark analyst Aydin Huseynov assigned the company a “Buy” rating.
Stocks

LMP Automotive Stock Increases Over 15% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) increased by over 15% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) – an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States – increased by over 15% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to LMP Automotive Holdings announcing that the board has authorized a debt refinancing and subject to the conditions of such debt refinancing, a stock buyback, and dividend.
Stocks

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $73.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.15.
Stocks

Carver Bancorp Stock Increased 106.9%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) increased by 106.9% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) increased by 106.9% yesterday, going from a previous close of $10.58 to $21.89. And it is up 24.26% at the pre-market today. The...
Stocks

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Falls Over 20% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) fell by over 20% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform – fell by over 20% pre-market. Investors are responding negatively to Sigilon Therapeutics reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that its Phase 1/2 study of SIG-001 in patients with severe or moderately severe hemophilia A, has been placed on clinical hold. The clinical hold was initiated following the company’s submission of a serious adverse event (SAE) and temporary enrollment halt to the FDA and other regulatory agencies.
Stocks

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $16.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.
Stocks

Dare Bioscience Stock Increased 23.68%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) increased 23.68% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) increased 23.68% yesterday. Investors responded positively to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation giving Dare Bioscience a grant of up to $49 million to support the development of DARE-LARC1, the company’s investigational user-controlled and long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Stocks

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 6,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Stocks

Urban One Stock Increases Over 20% Pre-Market: Details

The stock price of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) increased by over 20% pre-market. These are some details you should know. The stock price of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) increased by over 20% pre-market. Urban One — which operates as an urban-oriented multimedia company in the U.S. — runs four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting unit includes several radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Stocks

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 21,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 165,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
Stocks

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.54. 308,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 660,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56. The...
Financial Reports

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 93,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 198,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
Stocks
MarketWatch

MarketAxess stock paces S&P 500 losers after trading volume data prompts price target cut

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. sank 5.2% in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy said second-quarter trading volumes disappointed amid a "lower volatility backdrop." O'Shaughnessy reiterated the outperform rating he's had on the stock for at least the past 16 months, but cut his price target to $530 from $580 after volumes finished lower than he had previously projected, "as industry wide volumes and the company's market share continued to face headwinds in a lower volatility backdrop." He cut his second-quarter earnings estimate to $1.69 a share from $2.02 and his 2021 EPS outlook to $7.57 from $8.26. The company had reported late Tuesday June trading volume of $567.0 billion, bringing the second-quarter total to $1.56 trillion. That's down 17.0% from $1.88 trillion in the sequential first quarter, and down 8.3% from $1.70 trillion in the same quarter a year ago. The stock has now shed 21.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has rallied 16.0%.
Stocks

JAGX Stock: The New Analyst Price Target Making Jaguar Health Jump Today

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is jumping higher on Wednesday after an analyst initiated coverage of the shares with a positive rating. The analyst behind the news boosting JAGX stock up today is Louise Chen from Cantor Fitzgerald. They kicked off coverage of the stock with an overweight rating. It’s worth pointing out that Chen is the only Wall Street analyst covering the company.

