LXRX Stock Price Increased 18.67%: Why It Happened
The stock price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) increased 18.67% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) increased 18.67% yesterday, going from a previous close of $4.82 to $5.72. Investors responded positively to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announcing that there will be a symposium highlighting sotagliflozin followed by a live video Q&A period during the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions being held virtually June 25, 2021 through June 29, 2021.pulse2.com