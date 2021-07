Happy Saturday! All weekend we will continue to dodge showers and storms. Today & Tonight: A few light showers are in the area this morning and showers will continue to be on and off all day. In the afternoon and early evening showers may produce some brief heavy downpours and frequent lighting. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees, especially if you get some peaks of sunshine through the clouds. Overnight any showers will die down and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.