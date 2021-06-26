Report reveals possible release date for NCAA Football video game
College football fans know that the NCAA Football video game is making its return to gaming consoles in the future but they don’t know a set date on when the game will return. Fans might have gotten a bit of an idea of when that will be on Friday, though. Matt Brown, the publisher of Extra Points, has obtained a copy of the EA Sports/CLC proposal to FBS schools, which identifies the possible contract length as July 1, 2023 — June 30, 2027, covering four different editions of the game.247sports.com