A man in Mumbai has been accused of mixing rat poison into ice cream that he then fed to his children, killing one and leaving two seriously ill.Police in India say 27-year-old Ali Naushad Ansari had a fight with his wife on 25 June, and that he afterwards took their three children our for ice cream and then poisoned them to spite her.The couple’s six-year-old son died at the government-run Sion hospital in the Mankhurd suburb of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state, on Tuesday.Police have registered two cases of attempted murder and one of murder against Mr Ansari. Local...