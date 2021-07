Google has announced it is moving away from the APK format for Android apps. Jack Wallen offers his opinion on why this could be happening. Google is always up to something. Now, before you jump to a rather significant conclusion, let me make myself clear: I don't believe Google is always up to something of a nefarious nature. I am of the opinion that most of what Google does is positive—at least on the front of technology. Call me Pollyanna or not, I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. And given how easy it is for the court of public opinion to spread like a meme on a slow Friday, any company up to nefarious doings should understand it's not a matter of if, but when they get caught.