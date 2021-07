Southampton are expected to be able to confirm the signing of Romain Perraud from Stade Brest in the very near future. Reports from journalists close to the club in Adam Blackmore (BBC Radio Solent), Tom Leach (Hampshire Live) and Dan Sheldon (The Athletic) reveal all, with Blackmore and Leach suggesting that Saints will be able to name him as their player on Friday and Sheldon telling of how Saints want the 23-year-old in pre-season by Monday.